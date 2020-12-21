Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces eight individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
1951 confirmed cases; 310 probable cases
96 active cases
2147 released from isolation
143 total hospitalizations
7 current hospitalizations
18 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 male between 20-29 years of age
2 females between 30-39 years of age
1 female and 3 males between 70-79 years of age
1 male between 90-99 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
