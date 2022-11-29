After the Maryville Christmas Parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children at the Pocket Park shelter, Main and Third Streets, Friday, December 2.

South Nodaway PTO Santa visit at the old MoDOT Building with arrival at 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 4. Freewill donation soups, including chili and chicken and noodles with cinnamon rolls. There will be a children’s table with fun activities.

Hopkins Community Club is sponsoring Santa at 10 am, Saturday, December 10 at the Hopkins Community Building.

Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Ravenwood Community Building, 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, December 10.

Santa, at the Maryville Elks Lodge #760, 115 North Main Street, Maryville, will visit with children at the front entrance, from 5 to 6:30 pm, Friday, December 16.

Santa will be at the American Legion Building, Conception Jct. at 2 pm, Saturday, December 17.