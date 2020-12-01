The churches in Nodaway County prepare to celebrate “The Reason for the Season” with the following worship opportunities. With COVID-19 complications, contact the church before attending any of the services or Masses.
Burlington Jct.
First Christian Church
Christmas Eve Service, 7:15 am, Thursday, December 24.
United Methodist Church
Advents Series “The Carols of Christmas,” 9:45 am, Sundays, November 29, December 6, 13, and 20.
Conception
Conception Abbey
The Basilica is closed, however, Mass and prayer are offered through live streaming at conceptionabbey.org/live/.
Maryville
The Bridge
Bridge Kids Christmas Songs, 9 and 10:30 am, Sunday, December 13.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 pm, Thursday, December 24.
First Christian Church
Christmas Eve Service, 7 pm, Thursday, December 24.
First United Methodist Church
Advent series, 8, 9 and 11 am at church; 10 am on Facebook page, FUMCMaryville; 7 and 11 am broadcast on KNIM 1580 AM and 95.9 FM radio.
• “This Place is a Mess!,” Sunday, November 29.
• “Clean-Up Crew” with communion, Sunday, December 6
• “Deck the Halls,” Sunday, December 13
• “Waiting on the Threshold,” Sunday, December 20
Blue Christmas holiday service “When Christmas Hurts,” in the sanctuary, 7 pm, Monday, December 14.
Christmas Eve Service “Welcoming the Guest,” 7 pm, Thursday, December 24. Also on Facebook starting at 3 pm.
“Enjoying the Company,” times to be announced, Sunday, December 27.
“Living the Celebration” with communion, 9 and 11 am, Sunday, January 3, 2021.
St. Gregory’s Catholic Church
Immaculate Conception Vigil Mass, 5:30 pm, Monday, December 7.
Immaculate Conception Mass, noon, Tuesday, December 8.
Christmas Eve Mass, 4 and 6 pm; Christmas Vigil Mass, 10 pm, Thursday, December 24.
Christmas Day Mass, 9 am, Friday, December 25.
Holy Day Vigil Mass, 5 pm, New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31.
Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, 9 am, Friday, January 1, 2021.
Parnell
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Christmas Eve Mass, 5 pm, Thursday, December 24.
Christmas Day Mass, 10 am, Friday, December 25.
Pickering
Christian Church
Christmas Eve Service, 5:30 pm, Thursday, December 24.
Skidmore
United Methodist Church
Gingerbread houses will be made with the church youth, 2 pm, Sunday, December 6.
Wilcox
United Methodist Church
Advent Series “Following the Christmas Carols,” 11 am, Sundays, November 29, December 6, 13, and 20.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6 pm, Thursday, December 24.
Visit the Wilcox church Facebook page for online services and updates.
Facebook Comments