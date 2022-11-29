Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/17/22. The motion passed.Approved: Invoices to MTE, Mileage reimbursement for Jackie Cochenour.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81626 – 81661.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: vehicle sales tax and motor fuel tax reports, Consolidated 911 expense reports for October 2022, request for funding in FY23 to Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State, minutes of first Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to have the commission review and sign documents for Bridge #074(62), Bridge #0411018. Additionally, the commission reviewed and signed documents for FY23 Softmatch projects on Bridges #0805000, #0576006, #0657008 and #0790024.

The commission wrote and sent a letter to Amy Dowis at NWMO Regional Council of Governments regarding an appointment recommendation of Brian Engle to the Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) board to fulfill the term previously held by Jack Baldwin.

A call was put in to Gilbert Henry with Sleek Creek regarding a unit at the Administration Center. Patton also requested outlets in her office be repaired.

Adam Teale, Midland Surveying, stopped in to discuss a survey he is working on for a resident of Polk Township. A call was put in to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, to discuss road abandonment procedures.

Additional questions were put to Schraeder regarding statutory right-of-way procedures. Schraeder referenced RSMo 229.150 and 229.200.

A call was put in to a Jefferson Township landowner regarding a 911 sign was replaced and to discuss moving a fence.

A call was taken from a resident of Jefferson Township regarding looking at Road #2 for new construction in FY2023. Eric Jones, Atchison Township grader operator, stopped in to discuss Road #105. This road had been planned for reconstruction in FY2022, but has requested it to be considered for FY2023.

Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer, met with the commission to discuss her office.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, road and bridge supervisor, met with a resident in Lincoln Township to look over Road #2 for possible reconstruction.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/29/2022.