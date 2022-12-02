Sandra Rose Maxwell, 77, Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the North Kansas City Hospice House.

She was born on September 23, 1945, in Stratton, CO, to Daniel and Rose Smith. She grew up in Los Alamos, NM, and Casa Grande, AZ. She attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ. She later earned a bachelor of science degree in geology and a master of science in speech pathology.

In 1979, she married longtime Northwest Missouri State University geology professor, Dr. Dwight Maxwell. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Maxwell worked as a speech therapist in the Stanberry and Maryville public schools.

Mrs. Maxwell’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 10 am on Friday, December 2 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the Chapter L PEO, Attn: Stacy Bundridge, 611 West Third Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.