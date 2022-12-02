Marcus K. “Mark” Nelson, 75, Hopkins, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, south of Hopkins.

He was born February 21, 1947, in Guilford, to Orval and Ruby Bland Nelson. He attended school in Guilford.

In 1972, he married Margaret Wright. They later divorced. He married Lova Fleetwood in 1990. She preceded him in death in 2010. In 2018, he married Glenda Wyer at the United Methodist Church in Sheridan.

Mr. Nelson enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War.

He was a self-taught mechanic and helped with the family’s well-drilling business. He was employed at Shell Standard Station, Dale’s Diesel Shop, Regal Textile, Eagan’s Home Furnishings, and Northwest Missouri State University. For a time, he had his own HVAC business. He had also completed auction school and had auctioneered.

Mr. Nelson’s body has been cremated. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, December 3 at Bram Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to drop in during this time to visit and share memories and stories. Everyone is encouraged to dress comfortably and casually. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

Monetary memorials may be left in the care of Bram Funeral Home. Funds will be given to the Hopkins and Pickering Rescue Squad.

