Jan Rae Tramel, 74, Maryville, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born April 17, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Carl Eugene Thomas and Virginia Mary Scott Thomas. She lived most of her life in Northwest Missouri, including Raytown, Tarkio and Maryville. She attended Northwest Missouri State University later in life.

Mrs. Tramel was employed at Walmart, Maryville as a department head, for over 20 years.

Mrs. Tramel’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, December 2 at the Maryville Church of the Nazarene. The family will meet with family and friends at 1 pm at the church. The burial will follow the service at the Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.

Memorials can be directed to the Church of the Nazarene, 1139 South Munn Avenue, Maryville, MO, 64468.

