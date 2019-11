Ruth Peterson, 87, formerly of Elmo, died Saturday, November 16 at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She is survived by her stepsister, Onalea and Bob Huff, Lincoln, NE; stepsister-in-law, Betty and Doug Olson, Elmo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Peterson’s body was cremated and burial will be at a later date.