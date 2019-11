As the buzzer ended the November 15 District 8 game at the Hound Pound, the score, 28-29, found the Maryville Spoofhounds led by Head Coach Matt Webb without the “W.” The Lathrop Mules, coached by Chris Holt, will advance to the semi-finals on the run for the state championship. Holt, Spoofhound coach a decade ago, started the Hound Pound victory run of 67 consecutive wins.