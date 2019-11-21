June Marie McCrary, 69, Maysville, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at a Maysville nursing home.

She was born March 9, 1950, in Conception Jct., to Herschel and Florence O’Banion Sybert.

On November 17, 1975, she married John McCrary. He preceded her in death April 22, 2001.

Mrs. McCrary’s body has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorial graveside services and inurnment were held Monday, November 18 in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

