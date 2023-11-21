Marsha Martin recently brought in two tubs of toys donated by Regional Professional Development Center on the Northwest Missouri State University campus. The toys are donated to the Today’s Civic Women’s Toys for Tots of Nodaway County campaign. The RPDC office draws names and buys a toy which reminds them of the person whose name they drew.

The Nodaway News Leader is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots. With the toy donation, NNL will give a $5 credit on a new or renewed subscription. Limit one credit per subscription. TCW collects toys for children from birth to 12 years old.