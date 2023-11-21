Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/14/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to SAM, LLC; Inventory Disposal forms; ARPA payment packet.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Allen Ready Mix Concrete, Inc. for concrete on Bridge #572; to Strueby Diesel for vehicle repair; to Maryville Chamber of Commerce for safety incentives; to Gray Oil & Gasoline Co., Inc. for gas and diesel fuel.

The Commission reviewed the following information: additions and abatements for October 2023; FY2024 holiday schedule.

Met with Mitch Nelson, Precision Lock and Key, on quotes for an electronic lock for a storage room door. Reviewed and approved a quote for the new door lock and reader to be paid for with the Helping America Vote Act (HAVA) funds. Spoke with a representative from Walter Bolenski at Brightergy for a status update on the light bulbs.

Deena Poynter, Don Crane and Judy Crane, representing Hopkins Park and Recreation Organization, met with the commission to discuss a request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to upgrade the sewer system at the park in Hopkins. No decision made. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Jordan Eddy, Environmental, Consulting & Technology (ECT), called regarding questions on permitting and agreements for solar farms. Eddy requested the road use agreement be shared with him.

Spoke with Bill Florea, ambulance district director, regarding benefits offered to employees.

Rex Wallace, assessor, spoke with the commission regarding a taxing issue with the White Cloud wind farm. Also present: Jenkins.

Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney, met with the commission to discuss budget requests.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Roads #650 and #429 in Jackson Township, Road #424 in Independence Township and Bridge #0039 in Lincoln Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/21/2023.