At the November 13 Maryville City Council meeting, a standard form agreement with the Northwest Regional Council of Governments to provide professional administration services for South Main Phase II was approved.

The agreement will provide performance measures, budget, quarterly reporting and weekly labor and payroll verification. The professional administration services fee is $62,280. The Northwest Regional Council of Government also provided reporting for Phase I. City Manager Greg McDanel says the project will be re-bid in December, with the hopes of construction in spring 2024.

The Yuletide Magic Parade and Holiday Market Event was approved for 6 pm, Friday, December 1. The parade will be on Main Street from Franklin Park south to Second Street, and the market will be around the square until 9 pm.

A special warranty deed from ARLO Development, Kansas City, was accepted for the Ridgeline Estates, Phase I, stormwater detention basin. ARLO Development is the developer of Ridgeline Estates, Phase I – VI. Ridgeline Estates is located along Icon Road near West Edwards Street. The stormwater detention basin for Phase I is 8,229 square feet. The deed grants ownership and maintenance to the city.

A contract with Nutri-Ject Systems, Hudson, IA, was authorized for sludge judging and sample testing at the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant. The total quote from Nutri-Ject is $11,862.84 for the sludge judging and $1,380.00 for sample testing.

A second memorandum of understanding with Nodaway County regarding implementation of a sales tax for 911 emergency dispatch services was accepted. This memorandum will seek voter approval of up to a 1/2¢ sales tax in the April election. If approved, an Emergency Services Board would be created independently of the city and county.

A cooperative agreement with the US EPA was authorized for the Brownfield cleanup of 602 South Main Street. Brownfields are properties that may contain some form of environmental contamination. There are potential petroleum environmental contaminants at 602 South Main Street, which was formerly Aunt B’s Carwash. This agreement allows for the hire of qualified environmental professionals for remediation efforts.

A contract with Road Builders Machinery, Kansas City, for the purchase of a 2023 Takeuchi TB257R mini excavator was accepted. With the trade in value of the current 2010 unit, the total cost will be $60,800.

A RAISE grant agreement with the MoDOT Commission for the First Street and Highway 46 corridor planning project was approved. The project is set to provide solutions for subgrade issues, storm drainage, safety of intersections, lighting and pedestrian amenities. The corridor is generally owned and maintained by MoDOT. The total RAISE grant that was awarded is $1,329,600. This ordinance executes the RAISE grant agreement with MoDOT.

The council also authorized a three percent increase in sewer and water rates that will be put in place in January. This is based on a water/sewer rate study of 2021.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. South Main Phase I had a final project walk-through and inspection. Some items that were noted included replacement of concrete panels, signal timing, utility relocation and various landscaping adjustments. Once those items are corrected, another walk-through with MoDOT will be scheduled to meet project closeout requirements. East Thompson Street Trail is moving forward, and soon the city will begin talking with property owners that will be affected.