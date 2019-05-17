Herzog Contracting Corporation has made quite a bit of progress on the resurfacing of Route 148 between the Iowa state line and US Route 71 near Maryville. However, due to scheduling issues, the work on Route 148 has been temporarily suspended. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog to complete the 14 mile resurfacing project. They have progressed from Iowa to Hopkins and hope to return to complete paving on the southern portion in one to two weeks, weather permitting.

When crews return, they will work during daylight hours, five days per week. Some work may occur on the weekends, if necessary to complete the project on schedule. The contractor hopes to have all work completed by the end of June.

Motorists who regularly travel this area should be alert and watch for roadway signs and workers. A pilot car will be used to guide vehicles through the work zone.

All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones, as there will be large equipment and workers near the driving lanes. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely so everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information on this or other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map.