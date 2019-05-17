The city of Maryville has decided to open the burn period through June 9 to allow citizens more time to clean their yards and burn off permitted refuse.

By ordinance, the city has identified three periods a year for burning yard waste. Those periods are between April 1 and April 14, July 17 and July 31, and October 24 and November 6, from dawn until dusk or as modified or extended by the city council based primarily on weather conditions.

Materials permitted to be burned include leaves, small twigs and grass clippings.

Details of Ordinance Section 230.065 of the Maryville Municipal Codes permitting the burning of yard waste materials is available for review on the City website at www.maryville.org. For more information, call City Hall at 660.562.8001 for details.