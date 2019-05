Mary Ann Eiberger Willis, 89, King City, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Services were May 18 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ford City; Conception Abbey; Lettuce Dream of Maryville; and/or the donor’s choice, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

