Rosellyn Voggesser, 85, Maryville, died Saturday, March 30, 2024, at her home.

She was born November 2, 1938, in Maryville, to Oland E. and Audrey L. Birkenholz Ringold. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On May 25, 1958, she married Max A. Voggesser in Maryville. He preceded her in death February 24, 2006.

Mrs. Voggesser was a secretary for Purvis Maytag in Washington and later worked for US Bank while living in Wisconsin. She was a secretary at the Nodaway County Courthouse.

She was a volunteer for the Nodaway County Museum.

Services will be at 1 pm, Monday, April 8 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be left at the American Cancer Society.

