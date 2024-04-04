George Edward Gumm, 91, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville with family at his side.

Mr. Gumm was born on February 24, 1933, in Tindall. He was a resident of Maryville for the past 67 years. He graduated from the Spickard High School and had attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. He was a retired business owner.

He was a member and attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

He was the team coach, along with his wife, Virginia, of the Citizen State Banksters softball team in Maryville for 12 years. They advanced twice to national championship games, winning once, and nine state championships. Mr. Gumm had also coached the Northwest Missouri State girls’ softball team for two years. He was a Maryville Country Club member for many years and enjoyed golf.

On June 4, 1957, he was united in marriage to Virginia Lee Watkins at Trenton. She survives of the home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.

There will be a parish and family Rosary at 5:30 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024 at church. The visitation will continue until 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, or the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

