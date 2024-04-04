Dr. Sherry Lee Mustapha, 88, Overland Park, KS, died Sunday, March 24, 2024.

She was born January 13, 1936, in Maryville, to Ross C. Wells and Gladys M. Ross.

She graduated from Maryville High School in 1953 and received her RN in 1956 from the St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City. She later received her BS in nursing from the University of Missouri, Columbia, as well as her master of science in nursing, and her doctorate in education from the University of Kansas.

In 1961, she married Jerald B. “Jerry” Mustapha. He preceded her in death in August 2023 after 63 years of marriage.

Dr. Mustapha’s career was in the nursing profession, where she held several teaching and administrative positions throughout the states of Missouri, Kansas and Michigan.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kansas City, and served in several positions of leadership.

A memorial service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Kansas City at 4 pm, April 28. A private inurnment at Floral Hills Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kansas City; The Parkinson’s Foundation; or a charity of the donor’s choice.