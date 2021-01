Ronald Eugene Anderson, 74, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born April 4, 1946, in Maryville, to John T. and Eva Leota Bonham Anderson.

Mr. Anderson’s body has been cremated. There will be no visitation or funeral service.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.