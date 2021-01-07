Mary Jane Dougan, 90, Maryville, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born June 24, 1930, in Decatur, IL to Vernon and Jessie Nelson Long. She was a 1948 graduate of Maryville High School.

On April 29, 1965, she married Herschel D. Dougan in Maryville. He preceded her in death June 22, 1996.

Mrs. Dougan’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be made to the Nodaway Nursing Home, AseraCare Hospice or Clearmont Christian Church.

