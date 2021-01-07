Gary A. Maxwell, 79, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born August 21, 1941, in Maryville, to Eldon and Ethel Rogers Maxwell. He was a 1960 graduate of the Graham high school.

On June 25, 1961, he married Janice K. Pike in Maryville.

Services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, January 9 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, January 8, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

