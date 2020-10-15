Ronald “Ron” Dale Siever, 80, Springfield, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He was born October 1, 1940, to William and Ethel Hamann Siever.

On November 12, 1966, he married Gerry Ann Gallagher at St. Benedict’s Church, Burlington Jct. He graduated from Stanberry High School in 1958. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, graduating in 1962.

Visitation and funeral services will be Thursday, October 15 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, with Father Tom Kiefer officiating. Visitation will be at 2 pm and funeral services will be at 2:30 pm. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Springfield.