Wilma Jean Hinton Linebaugh, 93, Pickering, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born January 10, 1927, on the farm in Pickering, to Forrest A. and Opal Mae Florea Hinton, where she has been a lifelong resident. She was a 1944 graduate of Pickering High School.

On March 18, 1948, she married William Albert “Bill” Linebaugh in Hopkins.

Graveside services were Wednesday, October 14 at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering,

Memorials may be made in care of the Pickering Christian Church or the Pickering Community Center.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.