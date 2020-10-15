Lorraine K. Heitman Alavi, 72, Mt. Vernon, IL, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the White Oak Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

She was born March 29, 1948, in Maryville to Lawrence H. and Catherine E. Kelmel Heitman. She was a 1966 graduate of Mount Alverno Academy for girls.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, October 17 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary will be at 6 pm Friday, October 16 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials can be made in care of SSM Hospice of Mt. Vernon or White Oak Nursing Home of Mt. Vernon.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.