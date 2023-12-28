Roland Earl Loch, 71, Pickering, died Thursday, December 21, 2023.

He was born December 12, 1952, in Maryville, to Loren and Mary Louise Loch.

On June 10, 1973, he married Mary Fine.

Mr. Loch was an assistant manager for Wal-Mart for several decades and then a security officer for the State of Missouri and Iowa.

Mr. Loch’s body has been cremated. To honor his wishes, no funeral service will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.