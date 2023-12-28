Marjean Paula Potter Ehlers, 73, Overland Park, KS, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, December 18, 2023.

She was born February 13,1950, in Emmetsburg, IA, to Paul and Irene Potter. She graduated in 1968 from Sioux Rapids, IA High School. She completed her first year of college at Morningside University, Sioux City, IA, and finished her associate’s degree at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. She transferred to Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in both psychology and sociology. She received her masters in counseling In 1980, from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA.

On September 23, 1972, she married Don Ehlers. They began a joint position as Associates in Ministry at the Wesley Foundation at the University of Northern Iowa and in 1980, they successfully achieved their desired goal for a shared long-term career serving as co-directors of the Wesley Foundation at Northwest Missouri State University, a position they held for 35 years, retiring in 2015.

Mrs. Ehlers was consecrated as a diaconal minister in the Missouri West United Methodist Conference after completing the required coursework. Two years later, she became a licensed professional counselor. In April of 1996, the United Methodist General Conference approved a new order of ministry – the Order of Deacon. In 2005, she was ordained as Elder in the United Methodist Church. In addition to the credentialing in the church, she completed her doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 28 at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS.

In recognition of her lifelong dedication to ministry for young adults at Northwest Missouri State University, a memorial scholarship in her name is being established. Online gifts to support this scholarship can be given at nwmissouri.edu/giveonline. Please select “Other” as the designation and type in “Marjean Ehlers Memorial” in the provided space.

If contributing by mail, checks can be made out to the Northwest Foundation with Marjean Ehlers in the memo line and can be mailed to Northwest Foundation, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, Overland Park.