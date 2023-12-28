Gayle Lee Rolofson, 75, Hopkins, died Monday, December 25, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.

He was born May 30, 1948, in Maryville, to Warren and Dixie Barnett Rolofson. He was raised in Red Oak graduating from Red Oak Community High School in 1966. He attended college at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and graduated from Bellevue University where he studied business.

He was united in marriage to Marsha Petersen Nickolaison and later Micki Wallace.

Mr. Rolofson served in the United States Army. He worked for many years at Union Carbide and moved to Maryville in 1978, also working for Union Carbide. He retired in 1996 under the Energizer brand. He also owned and operated JT Pete’s Bar in Maryville. He wintered in Mims, FL, where he worked part-time for Daytona Speedway and for several cruise lines. He always maintained his home in Maryville where he owned and managed real estate as well. He also drove a school bus for Northeast Nodaway School District.

He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post #100 in Maryville. He served in many capacities within the organization throughout the years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 30 at the Nelson-Boylan- LeRette Funeral Chapel at 1995 G Ave, Red Oak. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, December 29 at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #100, Maryville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.