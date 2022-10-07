Eldon Ivyl Graham, 72, Bethany, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 10, 1949, at Reed Hospital in Bethany, to Ivyl and Mildred Graham. He was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1967. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Missouri Western, St. Joseph in 1971.

On February 3, 1974, he married Suanna LeRue Weddle at the United Methodist Church in Hatfield.

Mr. Graham enjoyed many careers throughout his life including five years with Wonder Bread, Topeka, KS; 21 years with Prudential Insurance Company, Maryville; and 10 years with Orschelns Farm and Home as a store manager, Perry, IA. In 1994 he attended auction school and opened Graham Auction Service. After he retired from Orschlens, his retirement included being a courtesy van driver for Harrison County Community Hospital.

