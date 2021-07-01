Roberta Jean “Bert” Carmichael, 73, Hopkins, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born October 23, 1947, in Maryville, to John S. and Lora Madge Sharr Horn. She graduated from North Nodaway in 1965.

On March 18, 1967, she married James Alvin Carmichael in Hopkins.

Mrs. Carmichael’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Per her request, there will be no services.

