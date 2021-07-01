Dawayne “Gene” Bailey “The Agate Man,” 73, St. Joseph, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home.

He was born November 15, 1947, in St. Louis, to Carmie and Helen Balkovsky Bailey. He was a graduate of Ravenwood High School class of 1965 and Northwest Missouri State University.

Mr. Bailey’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held.

