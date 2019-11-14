Robert F. Scott, 95, Maryville, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born May 25, 1924, in Maryville, to Walter F. and Mary Fisher Scott. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

On July 20, 1946, he married Phyllis P. Thompson in Maryville. She preceded him in death January 20, 2018, after 71 years of marriage.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, November 16 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ, 217 East 6th Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

