Bonnie Ray Swalley, 79, Maryville, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born May 12, 1940, in Westboro to Lester Ray and Alyce Marie Deaver Hunt. She was a 1959 graduate of Horace Mann High School.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 15 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.