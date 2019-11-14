Abbot Andrew Garber, OSB, 91, Conception, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception.

He was born October 28, 1928, in McKeesport, PA, to Ferdinand and Martha Klinkhamer Garber. He was a graduate of St. John’s Military Academy, Washington, DC.

He professed as a monk of St. Benedict Abbey, Benet Lake, WI, on September 8, 1952. He was ordained May 26, 1956, and eventually was elected the second Abbot of St. Benedict Abbey on March 11, 1964.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am, Saturday, November 16 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, in Conception. Visitation will begin at 6 pm, Friday, November 15 with Vespers of the Dead at 7:15 pm at the Basilica.

Abbot Andrew’s mortal remains will be returned to Benet Lake, where a second Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, November 19, with burial following at St. Benedict Abbey Cemetery, Benet Lake.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.