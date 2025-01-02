Rita Marie Schieber, 91, died Friday December 20, 2024, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born December 17, 1933, in Clyde, to John and Nora Abels Zirfas. She graduated from Jefferson High School and then worked at the Printery House.

On May 4, 1957, she married John Gerald “Jerry” Schieber at Conception Abbey Basilica. They shared 67 years together.

Mrs. Schieber was a homemaker and had a love of baking, gardening, playing cards, scrapbooking, crafts and making quilts for all her family. She especially enjoyed attending all sports and activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also was a school cook for many years.

She was a member of St. Columba Church and St. Ann’s Altar Society, Conception Jct.

A parish rosary was held Sunday December 29 at St. Columba Catholic Church. A memorial Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Columba Catholic Church on Monday December 30, with burial at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St, Columba Catholic Church, Conception Abbey or Mosaic Life Care Hospice, Maryville.

