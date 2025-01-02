William “Bill” Jewell Hollingsworth Jr., 94, died Sunday, December 22, 2024.

He was born July 30, 1930, in St. Joseph to William Jewell Sr. and Mary Costin Hollingsworth. He was a graduate of Benton High School. He was a long-time resident of Maryville.

Mr. Hollingsworth honorably served in the United States Army before embarking on a distinguished 32-year career with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He served on the board of the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society (MASTERS) for many years.

He was a lifetime member of the Methodist faith serving in many capacities within the church. He was a member of the Nodaway County Masonic Lodge #470 AF & AM where he was a 33rd degree Mason as well as a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite, and Moila Shrine fraternities of St. Joseph. His dedication to the Masonic community was evident by 67 years in the Blue Lodge where he served as District Deputy Grand Lecturer (DDGL) for 37 years and past District Deputy Grand Master (DDGM) of the 7th Masonic District.

A Masonic Service was held Friday, December 27 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A funeral service was held Saturday, December 28. Burial was at Sparta Methodist Church Cemetery, Faucett.

