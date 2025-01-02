Jonathan Lynn Gladman, 54, Clearmont, died Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

He was born on April 1, 1970, in Fairfax, to Melvin Lynn and Sandra S. Carroll Gladman. He graduated from Mound City R-II High School.

Mr. Gladman was the dispatcher for American Recycling and Sanitation for over 25 years.

Mr. Gladman’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services were Monday, December 30 at the Bram Funeral Home.

