Ricky Joe Veach, 67, Graham, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born January 28, 1953, in Rock Port, to Jessie D. and Betty L. Hollaway Veach.

On July 13, 1974, he married Grace Selene Veace. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Veach’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in care of Price Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.