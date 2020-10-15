Michael Wayne Voltmer, 49, Burlington Jct., died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born February 9, 1971, in Fairfax, to Wayne and Beverly Ruth Todd Voltmer. He graduated from Craig High School in 1989.

On February 5, 1994, he married Lisa J. James.

Services were Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City. Interment with military honors was at Craig IOOF Cemetery.

