DC Macrander, 84, Clearmont, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center.

He was born March 14, 1936, in Westboro, to Don and Marguerite Chambers Macrander. He was a 1954 graduate of Clearmont High School.

On February 8, 1962, he married Hilah J. Hamilton.

Services were held Tuesday, October 13 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials can be made to the Little Red School House in Clearmont.

