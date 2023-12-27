Rick Allen Hinkle, 57, Hopkins, formerly of Savannah and Maryville, died Thursday, December 14, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 27, 1965, to Wilton and Patricia Carmichael Hinkle. He was a graduate of Savannah High School, Savannah.

Mr. Hinkle was an auto technician at Boyles Motors and Meyers Motors for 27 years.

He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his son, Derek (Jenni) Hinkle, St. Joseph; his mother, Pat Hinkle; sister, Debbie Sturgis, Hopkins; niece, Tammy Abrams; nephew, David Sturgis; and one grand-nephew, Matthew Sturgis.

Private graveside services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, December 20.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.