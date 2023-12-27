Loretta Romaine Morris, 89, Mound City, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Tiffany Heights Care Center, Mound City.

She was born September 29, 1934, in St. Joseph, to Elizabeth Ellen “Bessie” King and John William “Jack” Chamberlin. She grew up in the St. Joseph, Bonner Springs, KS and Mound City areas.

On March 25, 1951, she married Warren Wright Morris in Brownville, NE. They were married for 61 years before his death on December 24, 2012.

Mrs. Morris worked many jobs during her career, including Schoonover’s Café, Sandy’s Green Kitchen, Tiffany Heights, Silver Dollar City, Mound City’s walnut factory, and Mound City Nutrition Site. In 2017, she moved to Maryville, and began baking pies, quick breads and cakes, and making aprons and baby quilts to sell at the Maryville Farmers Market.

She was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church.

Mrs. Morris’s body has been cremated. Services will be held at 10 am, Friday, December 29 at Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Inurnment will be at Benton Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Benton Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at chamberlainfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home & Monuments, Mound City.