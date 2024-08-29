Richard M. Dowden, 76, of Kansas City, formerly of Maryville, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at his home.

Richard was born on November 17,1947 in Maryville to Harvey A. and Florence E. David Dowden.

He was a 1965 graduate of Maryville High School, but attended school in Parnell until his senior year. Following high school he attended Northwest Missouri State University and worked at Atchison Funeral Home doing odd jobs and driving the ambulance. Through this exposure, he realized he wanted to pursue a career in the funeral business and was accepted to and graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. Richard completed his required internship at Muehlebach Funeral Home in Kansas City and was recruited by John and Clun Price to return to Maryville and work at Price Funeral Home where he served from 1970 until his retirement in July of 2021. During his 51 year career at Price Funeral Home, Richard worked tirelessly, frequently 24 hours per day and often seven days per week. He compassionately helped thousands of families navigate the loss of loved ones.

Richard was passionate about practicing and preserving ethical standards in the funeral business. He has been praised by his peers for his integrity and advocated strongly for the funeral profession. He served as District 1 Director for the Missouri Funeral Directors Association (MFDA) for eight years, held each office on the board of directors, and was MFDA president from 1999-2000.

As a soldier with the Missouri Army National Guard, he served his nation. Local service included: president of the Maryville Chamber of Commerce in 1982; member of Maryville Industrial Development Corporation and Nodaway County Economic Development; and founder of Widowed Person’s Service in Nodaway County. He is a member of the Maryville First United Methodist Church, Nodaway Lodge No. 470, Scottish Rites Bodies, Moila Temple, St. Joseph; and past president of Kiwanis.

When he was not working or serving his community, he looked forward to annual fly-in fishing trips in Canada and spent Sundays cheering for the Chiefs with his family. As a season ticket holder, he rarely missed a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Richard was a devoted Grampy who enjoyed every bit of time he spent with his five grandchildren. Highlights include Chiefs games, fishing at his pond, truck rides to see cows, riding on the lawn mower, traveling to sporting events, scholar bowls, graduations, camps and even Disney World and cruises.

Richard married Patricia Ann “Patty” Beeks on September 3, 1971 in Maryville. Together they raised two children,Ryan and Dana, to whom they demonstrated their values of hard work, faith and the importance of service to others. After nearly 53 years of marriage, Patty died from complications of Alzheimer’s Dementia on August 5, just 17 days before Richard. His love for Patty was unwavering. He rarely left her side, caring for her in their home during the last years of their lives and kept vigil at her bedside during her final days.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 27 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm at the funeral home. There will be a private family burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association Scholarship Fund. 1757 Woodclift Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

