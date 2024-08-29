Nodaway County Services (NCS) has challenged area non-profit organizations to take a group photo at Sisson Eek Park.

This is in honor of National Non-Profit Day which was August 17. NCS wants non-profits to bring employees, volunteer, etc. to Sisson Eek to take a photo on the new web playground equipment which is all-inclusive.

After the photo is taken, the organization should share it and tag Nodaway County Services on the non-profit’s own Facebook page. This is a chance for the non-profit to win $500 for their organization. The winner will be announced Friday, September 6.