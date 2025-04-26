Veronica F. Dorrel, 84, Maryville, died Saturday, April 19, 2025.

She was born September 21, 1940, to Patrick and Irene McLaughlin Merrigan in Conception. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School and had attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On April 29, 1961, she married Lawrence J. Dorrel in Conception. He preceded her in death September 26, 2008.

Mrs. Dorrel had worked as a bookkeeper for most of her life.

She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Alter Society, Beta Sigma Phi, where she was a lifetime member.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, April 24 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in St. Patrick Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Gregory Catholic School.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.