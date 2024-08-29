Larry C. Logsdon, 81, Solo, died Thursday, August 22, 2024, at his home in Solo.

He was born February 2, 1943, in Maryville, to Clifton and Martha Mitchell Logsdon.

He grew up in the Maryville area and attended Sunrise Country School, Horace Mann, and graduated from Maryville High School in 1961.

On June 13, 1981, he married MaryBeth in St. Louis.

Mr. Logsdon served in the Air Force from 1962-1966. After his service he became a crop duster in Nodaway County. He spent many years as a heavy machine operator. In retirement, he relocated to south Missouri where he started a small goat farm.

A memorial was held Wednesday, August 28 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center of South Central Missouri in Houston, MO at prcsouthcentral.org.

