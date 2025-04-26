Donna Jean Walker, 78, died Thursday, April 17, 2025.

She was born June 29, 1946, in Maryville, to Eldon Williams Staten and Irene V. Treese Staten. She spent her entire life in the Ravenwood and Maryville areas.

Mrs. Walker was an employee of Eveready in Maryville, where she worked for 23 years. She also worked at Conception Abbey and as a library aid for the Northeast Nodaway School.

She was a lifelong member of the West Union Primitive Baptist Church, Maryville, and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Ravenwood.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.