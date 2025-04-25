By Morgan Guyer

It’s been an up and down season for Platte Valley baseball, but they are back in the win column following wins over DeKalb on April 17 and Stewartsville April 21.

They currently sit 4-7 on the season after the 13-1 victory over the Stewartsville WildCards in Guilford. After two scoreless innings to open the contest, Platte Valley used the third and fourth innings to open the scoring and win by run rule. After close wins against Nodaway Valley and St. Joseph Christian earlier in the season, this was the largest margin of victory for Platte Valley.

Senior Tucker Klamm was steady on the mound once again for Platte Valley, pitching the full five innings and giving up just two hits while striking out 13 batters. He also added two hits of his own at the plate and scored three runs.

Platte Valley has just five regular season games left before they will start the Class 1 District 16 tournament and attempt to defend their title. After a tough schedule to open the year, they will face four teams with losing records, a good chance to add some more wins and confidence before postseason play begins. They will end the regular season against a tough West Platte team in Guilford on May 13.