Alvin D. Reed, 93, Lincoln, NE, formerly of Clearmont, died Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Harbor House, Lincoln, NE.

He was born December 24, 1931, to George W. and Josie F. Reed in Mitchell, SD. He grew up on his parents’ farm west of Carthage, SD, graduating from Carthage High School in 1949. He enrolled in Dakota Bible College in Huron, graduating in 1954. The following year he graduated from Nebraska Christian College, NCC in Norfolk.

On August 17, 1956, he married Mary Inez Cape at the Norfolk Christian Church.

During his last year at NCC the Clearmont Christian Church, CCC, was in need of a minister and for six months Mr. Reed drove from Norfolk to Clearmont each weekend. Following graduation from NCC, he moved to Clearmont and was the minister at CCC for 45 years when he retired. Following retirement he was called to supply preach for churches without a minister. He continued to serve Clearmont Christian Church as a teacher of the adult Sunday school class for 15 years.

He was asked to be Clearmont City Clerk in 1956, an office he held for 60 years. From 1962-2016 he was elected as Trustee for the Atchison Township Road District. He also drove a school bus for West Nodaway schools for 50 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, April 26 at the Clearmont Christian Church, with son Brian Reed officiating. Burial will be at the Clearmont Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 10-11 am Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Memorials are to be determined.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome. com.

Arrangements are under the directions of the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.