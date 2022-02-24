Rhonda Jo Hudson was born on October 15, 1964, to Gary Lee Hudson Sr. and Marilyn Joan Wright Hudson in Aurora, CO.

Rhonda passed away at her Maryville home on Monday, February 21, 2022.

She grew up in Secor, IL, and completed school at the Bloomington Illinois State School. She and her family moved to Missouri and lived in Ravenwood for many years. Rhonda had also lived in Stanberry and Albany. She had been employed at the Opportunity Workshop in Stanberry and at NOCOMO Industries in Maryville.

Services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests that you consider casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mulberry Home, in Maryville, c/o House Manager, Betty Jackson. The donations will be used for Mulberry Home consumer and staff activities.